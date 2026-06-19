⚡️ — New confirmations have been received that biological weapons are being developed in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.



Studies of pathogens of the plague, anthrax, tularemia, and Marburg and Ebola fevers were conducted in biolaboratories in Ukraine, according to the Chemical and Biological Defense Service of the Russian Armed Forces.

Video description:

Briefing by Lieutenant General Aleksey Rtishchev, Chief of Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, on analysis of documents issued by the United States National Intelligence concerning Biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine.

Read full text (if you can open in your country or browser?... it wouldn't open for me?):

https://eng.mil.ru/news/9e96508a-884c-4ff1-8372-356f3b1703d4

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

More added from him posted at, DDGeopolitics:

The US authorities deliberately concealed information about biolaboratories in Ukraine & other countries, the Russian MoD reports.



"In the press release published by the office of the Head of the US Natl Intelligence, a map of biolaboratories in Ukraine is provided. The documents indicate facilities in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Lvov, Vinnitsa, Ternopol, Chernigov, & Odessa. I emphasize that studies of pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, & Marburg & Ebola fevers were conducted there."



➡️At the Veterinary Institute in Kharkov, they studied diseases capable of being transmitted to humans & having a pandemic potential;



➡️In Ukraine, within the framework of the Yu-Pi military-biological project, they studied the possibility of the spread and migration of anthrax;



➡️Main contractors in the creation of biolabs were the companies "Metabiotics", "Black & Veatch", and "S-HTM-Hill";



➡️The nomenclature of pathogens in the Odessa Research Institute indicates attempts to develop components of biological weapons there.



