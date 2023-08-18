The Fourth Turning with Network Radio

Today's episode of The Two Mikes was a bit of an inhouse affair as our guest was the podcast's producer, Fadi (from Network Radio).



We gathered to mark our 400th program and to chat about the past and future of the podcast.

Fadi has done a great job as producer and has a wealth of broadcasting knowledge and skill -- far more than The Two Mikes combined -- and has a very informed and interesting knowledge of American politics and foreign policy, which we discussed with him for much of the program.



Indeed, he will be soon starting his own podcast, though he will continue to be part of our team.

Thank goodness.



Sponsors



