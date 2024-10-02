Houthis: 9th downing of an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance & attack UAV over their territory

The Houthis have released footage of their ninth downing of an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and attack UAV over their territory.

Each MQ-9 is said to cost around $30 Million.

Adding:

Hezbollah issues a statement saying that they repelled an Israeli infantry incursion attempt near the Lebanese town of Odaisseh.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted, at dawn on Wednesday 2-10-2024, an Israeli infantry force that attempted to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh from the direction of Khallet Al-Mahafer, and clashed with it, inflicting losses on it, and forcing it to retreat.





