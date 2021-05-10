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... And The End Game To Totally Enslave Us! The Nano Tech In The Covid Shot. Weaponized Food.
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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FORMER FEMA OPERATIVE, CELESTE SOLUM, ON WHAT’S IN THE BILL GATES VACCINE
Share the Truth! This should TERRIFY you. Watch and take note for your own sake and that of your loved ones!
The vaccines have murdered white male 5-6 month old babies in it and anyone taking them are guilty of cannibalism. We are also forbidden to eat blood, humans and puncture our body which is the Holy Temple of God.
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2021/04/former-fema-operative-celeste-solum-tells-us-whats-in-the-bill-gates-vaccine-and-the-end-game-to-totally-enslave-us-weaponized-food-must-see-banned-videos-2596052.html