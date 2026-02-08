BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
“We’re STILL Running Out of Silver” — Dr. Kirk Says Prices Could EXPLODE to $300 - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
920 followers
2
596 views • 3 days ago
We sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to break down why global silver supplies are tightening while industrial demand continues to surge. He explains how exchanges are being drained, why day-to-day price swings don’t reflect the real fundamentals, and how supply vs. demand pressures could push prices far beyond what most investors expect. We also discuss why manufacturers — not traders — are driving this market and what this potential metals shortage could mean for inflation, interest rates, and the broader global economy.


-------------------------------------------


-------------------------------------------


Keywords
usadavidunited states of americacostsilver supply crisis
