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Pt4 The Great Reset will be accomplished through a Dark Winter! Do you know what to do to prepare?
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694 views • November 25, 2020
The world is changing and it has been for a few years now, decades even, in this fourth episode of this special series on The Man Made Survival Show we continue to talk about the plans of the World Economic Forum.
The World Economic Forum's list of global partners is impressive, their influence between government and private sectors is unprecedented and their reach is almost absolute.
This time of uncertainty, chaos and unrest was the perfect storm to iron the details and put the last pieces in motion, giving us a window of about 10 years. Time to get to work!
Always Ready!
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The World Economic Forum's list of global partners is impressive, their influence between government and private sectors is unprecedented and their reach is almost absolute.
This time of uncertainty, chaos and unrest was the perfect storm to iron the details and put the last pieces in motion, giving us a window of about 10 years. Time to get to work!
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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