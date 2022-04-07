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This is NOT the First Reset - Forbidden History. Reset of Humanity 200 years ago or less
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303 views • April 07, 2022
Now that you know you have been lied to about science, covid and the events of the last 50 years it's time to go further back in time and realize that our entire history is a lie. Here is a video showcase of "Old World" buildings they claim were built much later in the fictional timeline they have laid out.
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