Correlation of High COVID Cases and Deadly 5G - EMF Radiation

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The map of 5G rollout perfectly correlates to the high COVID cases worldwide
Bill Gates bought 5.3 million shares of Crown Castle who then installed death towers around the globe during “lockdown”
10,000 5G towers were activated in November 2019 in Wuhan, China
People cannot get oxygen into the lungs when they are in a 60-GHz radiation environment
The Qi Max EMF protection device creates a safe haven in your home, office, and vehicle
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Get a TriField Meter Model TF2: https://www.trifield.com/
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Covid and Radiation symptoms match: https://bit.ly/3m2uumb
5G towers went up during lockdown: https://bit.ly/3b1lA1X
100s of scientists sound the alarm about 5G: https://bit.ly/3b2e7jc
Children’s Health Defense.org: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Facts About 5G: https://factcity.com/facts-about-5g/
COVID19 is smokescreen for radiation sickness: https://bit.ly/3C5QvGi
Connecticut town bans 5G technology: https://bit.ly/3AXouiU
Protection From 5G Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xce691drOBg
Hundreds of birds drop dead on cruise ship: https://bit.ly/3vAWEI1
Americans for Responsible Technology: https://www.americansforresponsibletech.org/
Americans for Responsible Technology Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nknS2d
Bill Gates favorite 5G stock: https://bit.ly/3aWUGZl
Bill Gates buys 5.3 million shares of Crown Castle: https://bit.ly/3G26BmF
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