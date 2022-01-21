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Correlation of High COVID Cases and Deadly 5G - EMF Radiation
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466 views • January 21, 2022
Hundreds of respected scientists warn about 5G and EMF health hazards

The map of 5G rollout perfectly correlates to the high COVID cases worldwide

Bill Gates bought 5.3 million shares of Crown Castle who then installed death towers around the globe during “lockdown”

10,000 5G towers were activated in November 2019 in Wuhan, China

People cannot get oxygen into the lungs when they are in a 60-GHz radiation environment

The Qi Max EMF protection device creates a safe haven in your home, office, and vehicle


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Synergy Science 5G Protection (10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/SYNERGYCCM
Get a TriField Meter Model TF2: https://www.trifield.com/
How to use the TriField Meter Model TF2: https://bit.ly/3b5Kc9L
Covid and Radiation symptoms match: https://bit.ly/3m2uumb
5G towers went up during lockdown: https://bit.ly/3b1lA1X
100s of scientists sound the alarm about 5G: https://bit.ly/3b2e7jc
Children’s Health Defense.org: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Facts About 5G: https://factcity.com/facts-about-5g/
COVID19 is smokescreen for radiation sickness: https://bit.ly/3C5QvGi
Connecticut town bans 5G technology: https://bit.ly/3AXouiU
Protection From 5G Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xce691drOBg
Hundreds of birds drop dead on cruise ship: https://bit.ly/3vAWEI1
Americans for Responsible Technology: https://www.americansforresponsibletech.org/
Americans for Responsible Technology Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nknS2d
Bill Gates favorite 5G stock: https://bit.ly/3aWUGZl
Bill Gates buys 5.3 million shares of Crown Castle: https://bit.ly/3G26BmF

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Keywords
healthemfradiation5gchinatowersradiation protectionbill gateswuhandeath towerslockdowncovidcrown castletina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showqi max
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