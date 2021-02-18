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Biden Explains China's Abuses As Cultural Norm
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10 views • February 18, 2021
Feb 17, 2021 12:03 AM
By Tom Elliott
grabienews
RUSH EXCERPT:
BIDEN: “So, the center of principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united tightly controlled China. And he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that. I point out to him no American president can be sustained as a president if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States. So, the idea I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China and Taiwan, China and the one China policy by making it forceful. I say — he gets it. Culturally there are different norms in each country and their leaders are expected to follow.”
https://news.grabien.com/story-biden-chinas-abuses-against-hong-kong-taiwan-uighurs-cultura?utm_source=news&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news20210218&utm_content=story31879
https://www.mediaite.com/online/to-learn-who-rules-over-you-viral-voltaire-quote-probably-originated-with-white-supremacist/
https://www.azquotes.com/author/15138-Voltaire
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By Tom Elliott
grabienews
RUSH EXCERPT:
BIDEN: “So, the center of principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united tightly controlled China. And he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that. I point out to him no American president can be sustained as a president if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States. So, the idea I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China and Taiwan, China and the one China policy by making it forceful. I say — he gets it. Culturally there are different norms in each country and their leaders are expected to follow.”
https://news.grabien.com/story-biden-chinas-abuses-against-hong-kong-taiwan-uighurs-cultura?utm_source=news&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news20210218&utm_content=story31879
https://www.mediaite.com/online/to-learn-who-rules-over-you-viral-voltaire-quote-probably-originated-with-white-supremacist/
https://www.azquotes.com/author/15138-Voltaire
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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