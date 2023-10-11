Create New Account
Por qué los inmigrantes ilegales llegan al Hierro en las Islas Canarias?
Vete de España
Published Yesterday

Extractos de un video del canal de Youtube de “Raúl de Murcia”, conocido como el Murciano Encabronao y de un video del Equipo F (David Santos y Raúl de Murcia)

inmigracion ilegalsustitucion poblacionalinmigracion islas canariasinmigracion ong cruz roja

