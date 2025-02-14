Chinese J-16 deploying flares & chaff at Australian P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft during incident

Video of the Chinese J-16 deploying flares and chaff during the incident with the Australian P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft.

China Accuses Australia of Provocation After Airspace Incident

China has accused Australia of violating its sovereignty, claiming that a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft entered its airspace and escalated regional tensions.

In response, the Chinese J-16 jet reportedly conducted "unsafe maneuvers," firing flares just 30 meters from the Australian Air Force aircraft, according to Australian officials, further intensifying tensions between the two nations.

Australia's Govt Statement:

https://www.defence.gov.au/news-events/releases/2025-02-13/statement-peoples-liberation-army-navy-vessels-operating-north-australia

