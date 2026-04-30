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The second day of War Criminal Kegseth's congressional hearing is going as expected...
Adding, the day after Trump's call to Putin:
The US General Staff accused Russia of assisting Iran, today from Kaine:
▪️Regarding Moscow's assistance to Tehran, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kaine, spoke at a Senate hearing.
▪️He refused to go into details, given the public nature of the meeting.
➖"There are certainly certain actions there," Kaine said.
▪️Senator Roger Wicker from Mississippi, a Republican and the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, went even further.
➖"There is no doubt that Vladimir Putin's Russia is taking serious actions to undermine our efforts to achieve success in Iran," he said.