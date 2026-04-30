Hecklers: Second day of War Criminal Kegseth's congressional hearing is going as expected

The second day of War Criminal Kegseth's congressional hearing is going as expected...

Adding, the day after Trump's call to Putin:

The US General Staff accused Russia of assisting Iran, today from Kaine:

▪️Regarding Moscow's assistance to Tehran, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kaine, spoke at a Senate hearing.

▪️He refused to go into details, given the public nature of the meeting.

➖"There are certainly certain actions there," Kaine said.

▪️Senator Roger Wicker from Mississippi, a Republican and the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, went even further.

➖"There is no doubt that Vladimir Putin's Russia is taking serious actions to undermine our efforts to achieve success in Iran," he said.