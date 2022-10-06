Uncensored: Starvation Level Food Shortages Imminent in 2023 with Clayton Llewellyn

Maria Zeee Uncensored





October 5, 2022





Clayton Llewellyn from Heaven's Harvest joins Maria Zeee to discuss what the Mainstream Media and Globalists won't tell you because if the people knew, it would cause the globalists to lose control over the population. The harsh reality is that we are facing starvation-level food shortages in 2023 and unless people take action and prepare, they could be caught depending on mRNA lettuce and bugs to feed their families.





Watch the full 'SHORTAGE' documentary here:





https://zeeemedia.com/interview/shortage-full-documentary-we-must-prepare-for-unprecedented-food-shortages/





To prepare you and your family, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare for what is coming:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Watch the rest of this interview below by subscribing to Red Voice Media Premium today for just $1: https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee





Website:

https://zeeemedia.com/





Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia





Donate to support Maria:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mscom-uncensored-starvation-level-food-shortages-imminent-in-2023-with-clayton-ll.html



