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Demonic "Creature" Exits Jab Victim: 32 Year Old Bioweapon Jab Victim Coughs up Horror
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598 views • April 27, 2022
What on earth is happening to vaccinated victims?
Dr. Jane Ruby joins The Stew Peters Show to explain her findings on a 32 year-old man who had a creature-like clot removed from his lungs.
Big Pharma must pay for their lies.
Watch this shocking new segment now at StewPeters.com
Dr. Jane Ruby joins The Stew Peters Show to explain her findings on a 32 year-old man who had a creature-like clot removed from his lungs.
Big Pharma must pay for their lies.
Watch this shocking new segment now at StewPeters.com
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