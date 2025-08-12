Europe In Crisis: Puppets Without Strategy - Jeffrey Sachs

EUROPE IN CRISIS: PUPPETS WITHOUT STRATEGY

"Europe has backed itself into a corner. It's a shrinking corner. In other words, Europe is more and more against the wall," says US economist Jeffrey Sachs.

Sachs names key points of the EU's self-destruction:

➡️ Refuses to talk to Russia – its own neighbor

➡️ Insults China during diplomatic visits, burning bridges with a critical partner

"These completely incompetent, so-called leaders of Europe, von der Leyen, Costa, and others, go to China and then insult the Chinese. What is that trip about? They want to break relations with everybody"

➡️ Bows to the US like a vassal state, even as Donald Trump openly dismisses them

"They humiliate themselves vis-a-vis the United States, because Trump could care less about Europe"