Europe In Crisis: Puppets Without Strategy - Jeffrey Sachs

EUROPE IN CRISIS: PUPPETS WITHOUT STRATEGY
"Europe has backed itself into a corner. It's a shrinking corner. In other words, Europe is more and more against the wall," says US economist Jeffrey Sachs.
Sachs names key points of the EU's self-destruction:
➡️ Refuses to talk to Russia – its own neighbor
➡️ Insults China during diplomatic visits, burning bridges with a critical partner
"These completely incompetent, so-called leaders of Europe, von der Leyen, Costa, and others, go to China and then insult the Chinese. What is that trip about? They want to break relations with everybody"
➡️ Bows to the US like a vassal state, even as Donald Trump openly dismisses them
"They humiliate themselves vis-a-vis the United States, because Trump could care less about Europe"