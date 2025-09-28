REPORTAGE Book Launch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sep 28, 2025 The Corbett Report Podcast
On May 10, 2025, James Corbett appeared at The Deck in Osaka for the worldwide gala launch of his new book, REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order. At the launch, he read from the book, took questions from the audience, and signed limited edition hardcover copies of the book. This is the footage of that event.
