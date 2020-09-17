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Really? 2 Little Miami football players suspended for waving 'thin blue line, 'thin red line' flags at game
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20 views • September 17, 2020
Presented on US Sports Net By The American National Standards Institute:
Download workplace safety standards - http://bit.ly/ANSIStan
Two football players at Little Miami High School have been placed back on active status after being suspended from practice for carrying a "thin blue line" flag and "thin red line" flag across the field before their game on Sept. 11.
From Cincinnati news: http://www.wlwt.com
Download workplace safety standards - http://bit.ly/ANSIStan
Two football players at Little Miami High School have been placed back on active status after being suspended from practice for carrying a "thin blue line" flag and "thin red line" flag across the field before their game on Sept. 11.
From Cincinnati news: http://www.wlwt.com
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