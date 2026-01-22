Romans Series Intro - Part 2 - David Bercot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this message from David Bercot, we will be answering the questions: What the early Christians believed about the book of Romans. Why do we need to have the doctrines of Luther washed out of our brains? What did Martin Luther teach, and how did so many people fall for his teaching? David will answer these questions and many more in this first of two intro lessons in this series on "What the early Christians believed about the Book of Romans.
https://youtu.be/3l5vdJdnI1w?list=PLqT0pXOZS5AAYFV9MtoKdl1dK-YboVrWs