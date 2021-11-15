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The vaccinated are spreaders. You cannot overlook this! + coping mechanism
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50 views • November 15, 2021
It’s amazing that this is ignored and overlooked by the authorities at the CDC, NIH, WHO, FDA etc. the vaccinated CAN contract and spread Covid-19 and it’s variants. It’s amazing how the legacy media skips right over this fact. Once this information is introduced into the conversation, it pisses people off because all of the subsequent misleading discussions stops. Once they bring up unvaccinated spreaders…they begin talking about themselves. This in turn, makes them lose their minds…as the coping mechanism is illustrated.
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