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CC-18 / Planetary Crucifixion - The Corona and the Spikes of Christ
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469 views • October 15, 2021
This is a very powerful episode - a MUST WATCH! // Professor Truth provides commentary on a Mike Adams episode that associates the CORONA COVID Vaccine with Spike Protein to the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ... This is Satan/Lucifers end time game plan nearing climax.
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