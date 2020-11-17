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Trump Declared Of A National Emergency Re: Election
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81 views • November 17, 2020
Human rights attorney Leigh Dundas has pertinent information regarding the election fraud perpetrated in the US. She explains how Potus has it covered and the consequences those foriegn also domestic will be faced with. A good update.
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