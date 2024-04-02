Create New Account
Exodus of the population from Kharkov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

Exodus of the population from Kharkov...


After statements by the local Gauleiter that the entire infrastructure in the city was destroyed, constant problems with light (and the obvious intention of the Russian military command to maintain this status quo), and also against the backdrop of regular bombings of the Russian Aerospace Forces and rumors that fighting is about to begin here , ...the exodus of the population began from the city.


The numbers are different, but the process is only gaining momentum.

