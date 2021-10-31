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Fauci's Biowarfare Titanic Is Sinking
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60 views • October 31, 2021
Bowne Report
The unraveling of the tragic scam that Dr. Fauci has been fronting for major corporations is entering the quickening phase. As members of the upper echelons of the health community abandon the Gain of Function ship, Fauci is left to man the sinking bio warfare Titanic. Meanwhile CNN and other propaganda outlets desperately attempt to gaslight a public that has become far to aware of the mounting deaths of the fully vaccinated.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=617cbd17a2739126eece79ae
The unraveling of the tragic scam that Dr. Fauci has been fronting for major corporations is entering the quickening phase. As members of the upper echelons of the health community abandon the Gain of Function ship, Fauci is left to man the sinking bio warfare Titanic. Meanwhile CNN and other propaganda outlets desperately attempt to gaslight a public that has become far to aware of the mounting deaths of the fully vaccinated.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=617cbd17a2739126eece79ae
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