UFO and alien deception a diabolical preparation for the anti-Christ

John-Henry Westen Show





September 28, 2022





Philosophy professor Daniel O'Connor explains how we're being primed for a great alien deception that will serve as a significant trial for the Church and its relation to the coming prophesied chastisement of the world.





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