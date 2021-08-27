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UFO Cover Up by Donald Menzel and Carl Sagan
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53 views • August 27, 2021
As part of my initiative to provide my audience with some basics on UFO reality, I chose to out the famous Jewish astronomer, Carl Sagan. My dad and I admired him when I grew up in my liberal family. I believe that Carl Sagan was the successor to astronomer Donald Menzel who was an original member of Majestic 12. I recommend my former guest's book on it, the late Stanton Friedman's book, "Top Secret/Majic: Operation Majestic-12 and the United States Government's UFO Cover-up". You can buy it here:
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/1569243425/ref=as_li_qf_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&;tag=bitchutebri03-20&creative=330641&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=1569243425&linkId=70a7aea04aa4cea5a2f647ba616586f6
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https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/1569243425/ref=as_li_qf_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&;tag=bitchutebri03-20&creative=330641&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=1569243425&linkId=70a7aea04aa4cea5a2f647ba616586f6
or
https://amzn.to/3yhSm8t
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! You have my permission to copy and post my videos and promote this channel on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
Positive Alien Agenda YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0epLENHG-CuQaxqaifEALQ
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My BLOG: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
To order my T-shirt or mug logo at Vistaprint, contact me for details: [email protected]
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