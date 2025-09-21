BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Drone shows thousands that were lined up to get inside Charlie Kirk's memorial
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
92 views • 1 day ago

MASSIVE turnout for Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona

Drone footage shows thousands lined up at State Farm Stadium

More than 100,000 people expected inside.

Adding, Russian philosopher, Alexander Dugin said: 'If not for SANCTIONS I'd attend Charlie Kirk's Memorial'

Also, Putin's Special Envoy Dmitriev says Charlie Kirk's Legacy is a UNITING force — as thousands gather to mourn in Arizona (full text below)

Russian Orthodox Church honors Charlie Kirk’s Christian legacy

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and presidential envoy for international economic cooperation said the Church recognizes Charlie Kirk’s contribution to Christianity: “His legacy transcends all borders — a voice for faith, courage & truth that unites us all.”

Meanwhile, tens of thousands are gathering at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for Kirk’s memorial, with Donald Trump, Cabinet members, and Erika Kirk set to speak under tight security.

Glendale police say more than 200,000 people may attend today’s memorial service — twice the earlier estimate. Over 200,000 have already registered via Turning Point USA’s website, far exceeding the 63,000-seat capacity of State Farm Stadium.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
