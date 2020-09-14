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The Death of Self-Esteem
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9 views • September 14, 2020
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, speaks with Dr. Michael R. Edelstein on problems with the concept of self-esteem.
Dr. Michael R. Edelstein is a practicing Clinical Psychologist and the author of "Three Minute Therapy". You can find out more about Dr. Edelstein and his work at: http://www.threeminutetherapy.com/
Will also be speaking at the Capitalism and Morality conference on July, 27th 2013 at the Segal Graduate School of Business in Vancouver, BC, Canada. For more information on the event you can go here: http://www.jayantbhandari.com/Seminar2013/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Dr. Michael R. Edelstein is a practicing Clinical Psychologist and the author of "Three Minute Therapy". You can find out more about Dr. Edelstein and his work at: http://www.threeminutetherapy.com/
Will also be speaking at the Capitalism and Morality conference on July, 27th 2013 at the Segal Graduate School of Business in Vancouver, BC, Canada. For more information on the event you can go here: http://www.jayantbhandari.com/Seminar2013/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
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