GLOBALIST EXTERMINATION AGENDA AGAINST HUMANITY TO KILL BILLIONS OF PEOPLE ON THIS PLANET** - Jones/Adams – 26/Apr/2021

** It’s Time to Leave Large cities –** Vaccines are perpetuating this Plandemic on purpose while they lock us down and crush the human spirit and our economies.** Health Ranger posts new microscopy photos of covid swabs, covid masks and mysterious red and blue fibers- Natural News, Mike Adams – 25/Apr/2021-- What follows is a series of microscopy photos of covid swabs (a synthetic swab, then a cotton swab), a covid mask and some zoomed-in photos of mysterious red and blue fibers found in the masks.The magnification range for these photos is 50X to 200X. Most were taken with white light, but several (as indicated) were taken with UV light.The images shown here are 600 pixels wide. We have higher resolution images available to researchers and indy media journalists; contact us for those hi-res images.More microscopy investigations are under way, and new images will be posted as they are finalized.Many people experience difficulty breathing while wearing covid masks. Media reports have already warned that graphene fibers have been found in some masks, contaminating the respiratory pathways of people who wear them. What other structures or fibers might be deliberately added to these masks?We don’t know all the answers yet, but we are looking closely to see what else we find.Feel free to use these photos. Please credit NaturalNews.com. We are working hard in the lab to acquire more photos and videos that are relevant to all this. Thank you for your support as we conduct more laboratory investigations in the interest of public health.- Cont’d --