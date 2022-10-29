The Mark Of The Beast was remote viewed in the 1980's - this is what they found

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HE NAILS IT FROM OVER 20 YEARS AGO. IT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE ARE EXPERIENCING RIGHT NOW. THIS NEEDS TO BE SHARED WITH EVERYONE.
"The mark of the beast turns out to be the AIDS vaccine." - Edward A. Dames (Major, US Army ret.) Major Edward A. Dames is a retired United States Army officer. He is also a decorated military intelligence officer. He is an original member of the U.S. Army prototype remote viewing training program. In the 1980s
Dames served as both training and operations officer for the U.S. government's top secret psychic espionage unit. This Interview was conducted by Art Bell on his radio program "Caravan To Midnight". Original air date unknown (circa late 90s or early 2000s).
Per page 26 of Moderna's patent no. US 10,703,789, the Covid-19 vaccine. It contains "HIV" & "HIV-1." In 2008, President George W. Bush awarded Anthony Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States, for his work on the AIDS relief program PEPFAR. Fauci has been director of the NIAID since 1984 and has made contributions to HIV/AIDS research & other immunodeficiency diseases, both as a research scientist and as the head of the NIAID.
Source: Mystery Babylon Exposed/Jim Crenshaw