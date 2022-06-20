Polish Mercenaries Suffered Heavy Losses in Nizhnyaya Kamyshevakh. - Footage from the spot. 062022

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Polish mercenaries suffered heavy losses in Nizhnyaya Kamyshevakh... Footage from the spot.
◾️And more recently, netizens admired the puffs of smoke at the site of two Polish battalions after a missile attack.
◾️And here you are, the official statement of the Polish Foreign Ministry: "Poland has no data on the citizens of the country fighting on the territory of Ukraine."