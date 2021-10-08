Unregistered 185: James Corbett (VIDEO)

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The dean of independent investigative journalism, James Corbett of the Corbett Report, returned to the show to talk about the alliances between western elites and the Chinese Communist Party, and his upcoming course at Renegade University on the history of the mass media.
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