God is so good! Watch this!! 🙏❤

From all the albums, most Verkade ones and expensive, this one is the ONLY one that seemed completely okay!!!

Thank God!!! My dad died 5 years ago and I'd made this album in his memory with all the best pictures. He was my buddy, my friend, my rock, my father. I was close to him but not to my mom. When he got sick I came back from Canada to accompany him in his trajectory with the doctors as he did for me because I was very sick at that time as well. I lost a pillar in my life and miss him every day.

He was a man of action, thinking in possibilities and solutions unlike my landlord.

To be continued....