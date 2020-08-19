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CHAPPAQUIDDICK
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19 views • August 19, 2020
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4064/chappaquiddick
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Movie Summary: "On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy drives his car off of a bridge on Massachusetts' Chappaquiddick Island. The accident results in the death of passenger Mary Jo Kopechne, a 28-year-old campaign strategist who worked for Kennedy. The ongoing investigation into the mysterious and scandalous events forever alters his political legacy -- and ultimately changes the course of presidential history."
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https://www.history.com/news/ted-kennedy-chappaquiddick-incident-what-really-happened-facts
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/why-true-story-chappaquiddick-impossible-tell-180968638/
https://www.thoughtco.com/ted-kennedy-the-chappaquiddick-accident-1779357
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/reliable-source/post/jfk-intern-mimi-alford-shares-story-of-her-affair-with-kennedy-in-new-book-relevant-historian-robert-dallek-says-yes/2012/02/06/gIQAFgF1uQ_blog.html?utm_term=.7498cfc3289a
http://www.wikiwand.com/en/Chappaquiddick_incident
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-1209313/Ted-Kennedy-The-Senator-Sleaze-drunk-sexual-bully--left-young-woman-die.html
https://variety.com/2017/film/reviews/chappaquiddick-review-toronto-1202553436/#!
http://articles.mcall.com/1989-06-17/news/2685307_1_mrs-kopechne-ted-kennedy-joseph-kopechne
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Janklow#Vehicular_manslaughter
https://garydemar.com/democrats-double-standards-ted-kennedy-problem/
http://www.traditioninaction.org/Cultural/E018cpKennedy_Chappaquiddick.htm
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4064/chappaquiddick
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4064-chappaquiddick
Movie Summary: "On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy drives his car off of a bridge on Massachusetts' Chappaquiddick Island. The accident results in the death of passenger Mary Jo Kopechne, a 28-year-old campaign strategist who worked for Kennedy. The ongoing investigation into the mysterious and scandalous events forever alters his political legacy -- and ultimately changes the course of presidential history."
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
https://www.history.com/news/ted-kennedy-chappaquiddick-incident-what-really-happened-facts
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/why-true-story-chappaquiddick-impossible-tell-180968638/
https://www.thoughtco.com/ted-kennedy-the-chappaquiddick-accident-1779357
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/reliable-source/post/jfk-intern-mimi-alford-shares-story-of-her-affair-with-kennedy-in-new-book-relevant-historian-robert-dallek-says-yes/2012/02/06/gIQAFgF1uQ_blog.html?utm_term=.7498cfc3289a
http://www.wikiwand.com/en/Chappaquiddick_incident
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-1209313/Ted-Kennedy-The-Senator-Sleaze-drunk-sexual-bully--left-young-woman-die.html
https://variety.com/2017/film/reviews/chappaquiddick-review-toronto-1202553436/#!
http://articles.mcall.com/1989-06-17/news/2685307_1_mrs-kopechne-ted-kennedy-joseph-kopechne
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Janklow#Vehicular_manslaughter
https://garydemar.com/democrats-double-standards-ted-kennedy-problem/
http://www.traditioninaction.org/Cultural/E018cpKennedy_Chappaquiddick.htm
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