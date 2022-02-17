© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Must Save Self- Gary Null coaching power walkers in Florida
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • February 17, 2022
If you are stockpiling food because you think things might get worse, what about mobility? You might need to walk to save your life. This video is from a September 1999 filming of Gary Null working out with guests who came to improve their health at Gary's Florida ranch. It was 95 degrees and sunny. The woman walking with Gary was 69 and she lost 10 pounds her first week on a gradual walking plan and eating real food.She was upbeat too. She was committed to saving herself.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.