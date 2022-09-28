Understanding How To Partake in the HOLY COMMUNION

Pastor Joseph Prince service partakes in Holy Communion. Get a piece of Matzah Bread and some Grape Juice or Wine of the vine to participate in this healing and redeeming commandment by The Christ Jesus, the Messiah Yeshua said " do this in rememberance of me.".
Song by Michael Davis.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.