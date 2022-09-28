Create New Account
Understanding How To Partake in the HOLY COMMUNION
Holy Living
Pastor Joseph Prince service partakes in Holy Communion.  Get a piece of Matzah Bread and some Grape Juice or Wine of the vine to participate in this healing and redeeming commandment by The Christ Jesus, the Messiah Yeshua said " do this in rememberance of me.".  
Song by Michael Davis.

jesussalvationhealingmusicyeshuabreadwineredemptionholy communionjoseph princechrisianitymichael davis

