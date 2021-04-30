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HAHA! CNN Poll Goes Horribly Wrong Now they're Forced to give Biden the Bad News
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590 views • April 30, 2021
Kyle Becker from Trending Politics reports, Joe Biden waited nearly 100 days to deliver a Joint Address to Congress. The results for Biden’s prime-time address are in — and they don’t even come close to stacking up to his presidential predecessors.
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