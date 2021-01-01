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POWERFUL First Show Of 2021: MUST SEE And SHARE - FULL SHOW - 1/1/21
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3757 views • January 01, 2021
Alex Jones hosts LIVE on New Year’s Day to discuss how important 2021 will be for both the future of the United States and the future of humanity worldwide. Trump insider Roger Stone and constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes join Alex Jones to break down the events coming early this year, and Dr. Nick Begich hosts the fourth and final hour.
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