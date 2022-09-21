Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Redpill: Who's In Charge?
83 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Pandemic Obsession

* Even liars tell the truth sometimes.

* [Bidan]: I crushed the virus.

* White House walks back Joe’s ’rona victory.

* Dems: no, Joe, it’s not over; late night hosts grill him.

* [Fauxi]: it’s still very serious.

* Is Joe really in charge?

* Lefties want a permanent pandemic.

* Dems love to make up the ‘science’; are full of wacky ideas.


Redpills:

“Is it me or do you guys get the feeling that Joe Biden is not really the president?”

“Who is this unnamed ‘U.S. official’? Is he the president?”


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 20 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312624157112

Keywords
immunityjesse wattersrand pauljoe bidenfascismtyrannycbsred pill60 minutesvaxemergency powersjabnanny stateanthony faucired pillscoronaviruscovidplandemicpermanent washingtonkjpscott pelley

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket