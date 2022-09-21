Redpill: Who's In Charge?

Pandemic Obsession
* Even liars tell the truth sometimes.
* [Bidan]: I crushed the virus.
* White House walks back Joe’s ’rona victory.
* Dems: no, Joe, it’s not over; late night hosts grill him.
* [Fauxi]: it’s still very serious.
* Is Joe really in charge?
* Lefties want a permanent pandemic.
* Dems love to make up the ‘science’; are full of wacky ideas.
Redpills:
“Is it me or do you guys get the feeling that Joe Biden is not really the president?”
“Who is this unnamed ‘U.S. official’? Is he the president?”
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 20 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.