Redpill: Who's In Charge?

Pandemic Obsession

* Even liars tell the truth sometimes.

* [Bidan]: I crushed the virus.

* White House walks back Joe’s ’rona victory.

* Dems: no, Joe, it’s not over; late night hosts grill him.

* [Fauxi]: it’s still very serious.

* Is Joe really in charge?

* Lefties want a permanent pandemic.

* Dems love to make up the ‘science’; are full of wacky ideas.





Redpills:

“Is it me or do you guys get the feeling that Joe Biden is not really the president?”

“Who is this unnamed ‘U.S. official’? Is he the president?”





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 20 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312624157112

