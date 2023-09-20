Create New Account
Top 5 Russian Weapon Systems: And How They Impact Modern Warfare
The Prisoner
Top 5 Russian Weapon Systems: And How They Impact Modern Warfare

1. Pantsir S1 @00:58

2. Lancet Drone @09:25

3. T-90M Main Battle Tank @13:18

4. KA-52 Attack Helicopter @17:12

5. Russian Artillery @18:46

Mirrored - The New Atlas

Keywords
ka-52 attack helicopterrussian artillerythe new atlaspantsir s1lancet dronet-90m main battle tank

