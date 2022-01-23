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Covid Frontline Journalistic Hero: Mary Beth Pfeiffer
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50 views • January 23, 2022
You are not going to want to miss this episode. Today we interview the journalistic hero of Covid-19 early treatment success, Mary Beth Pfeiffer. Her website says it best "Public health officials have blocked safe, inexpensive drugs that could control Covid-19, including ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, fluvoxamine and others. They have failed even to advise basic preventatives like Vitamin D3, C, zinc and quercetin. The overemphasis on vaccines must give way to early treatment." Mary Beth dives deep to tell the miraculous stories of Covid survivors who have been ripped from the jaws of death due to medical malpractice, along with the heartbreaking stories of families denied the opportunity to try proven, life saving treatments- like those created by Dr. Paul Marik and Pierre Kory: founders of the life saving FLCCC. Mary Beth Pfeiffer has been an award winning journalist and investigative reporter for the past three decades. She has a passion to dig into vital medical and social issues where others fear to tread. She is the author of Lyme: The First Epidemic of Climate Change and Crazy in America: The Hidden Tragedy of Our Criminalized Mentally Ill. The book is a critically acclaimed look at treatment of the mentally ill in prisons and jails in the United States. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/covid-frontline-journalistic-hero-mary-beth-pfeiffer/
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covidearly treatmenthydroxychloriquinetrialsite newsflccclong covidinvermectinmary beth pfeifferrescue substack
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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