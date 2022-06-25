Reiner Fuellmich and Karen Kingston Together! Alex Newman and Celeste Solum, Chertoff as Disinfo head!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TKxVJy2xOPIZ/
Karen Kingston and Reiner Fuellmich segment. https://www.bitchute.com/video/x15yMj6op9Im/
Alex Newman and Celeste Solum: disinformation and Chertoff! https://thenewamerican.com/video/newman/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones