GOLD SPIKES, INDIA, PAKISTAN, UKRAINE, ISRAEL, YEMEN WARS ESCALATE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Premiered 16 hours ago
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsjournal.com/subscribe
Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: / geraldcelente
Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: / gcelente
Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: / geraldcelentetrends
Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente
Copyright © 2025 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.