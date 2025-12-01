I Bring Justice For the Poisoning of My Creation 11-24-25@6:01 AM

A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ to lucifer...lu lu, the council of 13 and the hidden secret society for poisoning mankind, and all inside the created firmament. Plus information about casting out demons afterwards.

Psalms 104:4-5

4 Who maketh his angels spirits; his ministers a flaming fire:

5 Who laid the foundations of the earth, that it should not be removed for ever.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry





Vicki Parnell





P.O Box 29





Bridgeport, AL. 35740













Donate Links:





GiveSendGo





https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry





Paypal





https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis





Cash App





$MyLovelyJesus





https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate





Bitcoin





bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84













Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)





https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry













Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)





Closed





Free eBook Download:





https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist













YouTube Sites:





YouTube channel #1 Main Channel





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ





YouTube channel #2





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/













Brighteon Channel:





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell













Rumble Channel:





https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271













Odysee Channel:





https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry













Revelation 12:12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.













My Lovely Jesus Ministry





Vicki Parnell





P.O Box 29





Bridgeport, AL. 35740













Donate Links:





GiveSendGo





https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry





Paypal





https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis





Cash App





$MyLovelyJesus





https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate





Bitcoin





bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84













Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)





https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry













Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)





Closed





Free eBook Download:





https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist













YouTube Sites:





YouTube channel #1 Main Channel





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ





YouTube channel #2





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/













Brighteon Channel:





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell













Rumble Channel:





https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271













Odysee Channel:





https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry