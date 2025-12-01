BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I Bring Justice For the Poisoning of My Creation 11-24-25@6:01 AM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
184 followers
4 views • 3 days ago

A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ to lucifer...lu lu, the council of 13 and the hidden secret society for poisoning mankind, and all inside the created firmament. Plus information about casting out demons afterwards.

Psalms 104:4-5

4 Who maketh his angels spirits; his ministers a flaming fire:

5 Who laid the foundations of the earth, that it should not be removed for ever.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry


Vicki Parnell


P.O Box 29


Bridgeport, AL. 35740




Donate Links:


GiveSendGo


https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry


Paypal


https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis


Cash App


$MyLovelyJesus


https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate


Bitcoin


bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84




Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)


https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry




Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)


Closed


Free eBook Download:


https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist




YouTube Sites:


YouTube channel #1 Main Channel


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ


YouTube channel #2


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/




Brighteon Channel:


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell




Rumble Channel:


https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271




Odysee Channel:


https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry




Revelation 12:12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.




justiceluciferpoisoning
