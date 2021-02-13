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ROBERT DAVID STEELE INTERVIEWS KERRY CASSIDY RE SECRET SPACE PROGRAM
Nikos Hadjopulos
Nikos Hadjopulos
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395 views • February 13, 2021
Robert David Steele enjoyed his interview so much that he has decided to interview me on my show Thursday July 20, 2017.
TRANSCRIPT NOW AVAILABLE AT:
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2017...
Kerry Cassidy, is an investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker for more on Kerry and Camelot go to : http://projectcamelotportal.com

Robert David Steele is a former CIA officer with a background in Marine Corps Intelligence. This interview was arranged to have the answers timed. Robert David Steele was not being disrespectful, he was working to get a concise Executive Summary of Project Camelot. I agreed to this in advance. This was fun and challenging and I am very happy with the amount of important info I was able to get into such a short time.
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secret space programkerry cassidyrobert david steele
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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