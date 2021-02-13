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ROBERT DAVID STEELE INTERVIEWS KERRY CASSIDY RE SECRET SPACE PROGRAM
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395 views • February 13, 2021
Robert David Steele enjoyed his interview so much that he has decided to interview me on my show Thursday July 20, 2017.
TRANSCRIPT NOW AVAILABLE AT:
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2017...
Kerry Cassidy, is an investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker for more on Kerry and Camelot go to : http://projectcamelotportal.com
Robert David Steele is a former CIA officer with a background in Marine Corps Intelligence. This interview was arranged to have the answers timed. Robert David Steele was not being disrespectful, he was working to get a concise Executive Summary of Project Camelot. I agreed to this in advance. This was fun and challenging and I am very happy with the amount of important info I was able to get into such a short time.
TRANSCRIPT NOW AVAILABLE AT:
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2017...
Kerry Cassidy, is an investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker for more on Kerry and Camelot go to : http://projectcamelotportal.com
Robert David Steele is a former CIA officer with a background in Marine Corps Intelligence. This interview was arranged to have the answers timed. Robert David Steele was not being disrespectful, he was working to get a concise Executive Summary of Project Camelot. I agreed to this in advance. This was fun and challenging and I am very happy with the amount of important info I was able to get into such a short time.
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