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October Surprise
WCET Entertainment & News
WCET Entertainment & News
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60 views • July 01, 2020
Jordan Maxwell Joins Host Michael Vara & Guests Riscalla Stephens & Michael Bahas for a surprise round table & Jordan lays a big surprise on all of us when he discusses what is coming in October 2020 and how it will effect the entire world. Go to wcetfm.com and tune in weeknights for Late Night in the Midlands radio with host Michael Vara. Please donate to keep LNM & WCET on the air by going to the website. Leave www out of it and just type in wcetfm.com for best results.

Please do not download or copy shows. These shows are all protected by copyright.
If you miss a past show there is a much wider archive on our website at https://www.wcetfm.com/wcet-on-demand

For us to continue giving you this show free on youtube we must get your support, without you there is no us. Please DONATE on the website listed below, become a late nighter member & be part of the resistance.

WEBSITE: https://wcetfm.com
DONATE: https://www.wcetfm.com/support

If you are interested in an adverting or would like to suggest/request a guest email Michael Vara at [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy