TruthStream #236 Keith Coley & Angel Geschichte: QiGong Healing, 12 senses, intuitives, Near Death Experience, Amanita Muscaria Mushroom

When Angelique Moselle Robbins was 19 years old, she had a near death experience from a drug overdose. In this experience, she met the angelic realm who introduced themselves as “Geschichte”, which is a german word meaning history and story. Geschichte became an integral part of Angelique’s life, leading her into a special sort of training. Over the next 13 years, Angelique, who was nicknamed Angel at birth, studied with the angels that saved her life via telepathy and apprenticed with a Doctor of Psychology who was also a Native American Shaman. During this time period, Angel learned how to deconstruct dysfunction by listening to the energy coming from people’s 8 fields and create a pathway into function. This began a beautiful career in helping others understand how to heal their lives by helping them deeply understand themselves.

In addition to this, Angel is a student of Master Ou Wen Wei, a world renowned Qigong Grandmaster and the creator of Pangu Shengong. She is a dedicated qigong practitioner constantly exploring the capabilities gained by increasing her personal energy field and sharing that energy with others.

She is the creator of 8 Fields Qigong, 12 Senses Qigong, Energetic Alchemy and Healing Integration Therapy. All of these are powerful energetic practices which facilitate profound integration and correction of emotional, mental, physical and spiritual dysfunction.

Keith Coley has been a Chinese Medical Intuitive for over 14 years and graduated with a Master's degree from The Academy for Five Element Acupuncture in 2004.

He has seen many patients over his career and has come to know that the healing of the heart is the ultimate healing for all of us. Of course addressing humanity's aches and pains is important, but seldom is chronic pain the result from a strictly physical origin. Usually we will find a deep wound or series of wounds that have manifested as a physical set of symptoms or signs, such as headaches, depression, cancer, heart disease and a many others.

So, practically speaking, what does that mean for you? It means he has the ability to help you find the deeper reason why you are ill and how to heal it.

He has been tutored and continues to be tutored by the greatest healer he has ever known, Master Ou Wen Wei. Keith also feels honored to be mentored by Angel-Ghashikta who teaches him to deeply listen to the heart and follow the profound intelligence that is in all of us. They are also responsible for teaching him their highly effective Healing Integration Therapy (HIT), which makes up 80% of his healing protocol. He harnesses the power of Pangu Shengong (qigong), HIT, and 15 years of his own treatment experience to effectively move into dysfunctional patterns within his clients and create relief and balance.