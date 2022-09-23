Create New Account
Stew Peters Full Show: Migrants TAKE OVER USA
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 2 months ago

 Psych Doctor BLASTS mRNA Inventor For “Mass Formation Psychosis” LIE! Migrants TAKE OVER USA . Dr. Peter Breggin joins to expose how the movement of "mass psychosis" is a label used by the Elites to call us insane when we realize we're being oppressed and controlled.

  Ben Bergquam joins to expose how the mass immigration tactic is funded by leftist organizations.

 The fight for freedom continues. Bill Sullivan recounts his story of how he is continuing to pressure a County Health Board to ban children from getting the vaccine.

