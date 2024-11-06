Plandemic 2.0 on Horizon With Signing of the Global Pandemic Agreement - James Roguski

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the wake of the 2020 Covid pandemic, the United States - and the world - was left reeling with more questions than answers. James Roguski is an author, researcher, and activist who wrote the book Your Doctor Is A Liar! The book is focused on debunking allopathic narratives surrounding cholesterol problems and their subsequent diagnoses. He also discusses the global pandemic agreement being pushed by the upper elites who want to set it in motion before a likely new presidential administration takes over in January 2025. Global power players who failed to turn a profit during the Covid pandemic are eager for a piece of the financial pie, and it begs the question: is another “plandemic” on the horizon? “We shall see,” says James.
TAKEAWAYS
Masking is really more a device for either virtue signaling or succumbing to government-propagated fear
PCR tests for Covid are ineffective and cannot properly diagnose
Many tests in the hospital setting are not designed to diagnose a disease, but to get you believe that you need medication
Everyone involved in pushing Big Pharma is really just part of a global money-laundering scheme that lines their own pockets
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Your Doctor Is a Liar book: https://amzn.to/4fuL1YS
PCR Fraud: https://pcrfraud.com/
Mask Charade: https://maskcharade.com/
Catastrophic Contagion: https://catastrophiccontagion.com/
Stop the Treaty: https://stopthetreaty.org/
Substack: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/