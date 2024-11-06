BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Plandemic 2.0 on Horizon With Signing of the Global Pandemic Agreement - James Roguski
In the wake of the 2020 Covid pandemic, the United States - and the world - was left reeling with more questions than answers. James Roguski is an author, researcher, and activist who wrote the book Your Doctor Is A Liar! The book is focused on debunking allopathic narratives surrounding cholesterol problems and their subsequent diagnoses. He also discusses the global pandemic agreement being pushed by the upper elites who want to set it in motion before a likely new presidential administration takes over in January 2025. Global power players who failed to turn a profit during the Covid pandemic are eager for a piece of the financial pie, and it begs the question: is another “plandemic” on the horizon? “We shall see,” says James.



TAKEAWAYS


Masking is really more a device for either virtue signaling or succumbing to government-propagated fear


PCR tests for Covid are ineffective and cannot properly diagnose


Many tests in the hospital setting are not designed to diagnose a disease, but to get you believe that you need medication


Everyone involved in pushing Big Pharma is really just part of a global money-laundering scheme that lines their own pockets



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Your Doctor Is a Liar book: https://amzn.to/4fuL1YS

PCR Fraud: https://pcrfraud.com/

Mask Charade: https://maskcharade.com/

Catastrophic Contagion: https://catastrophiccontagion.com/

Stop the Treaty: https://stopthetreaty.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH JAMES ROGUSKI

Substack: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

