The Book of Romans, Chapters 6-10, KJV

The Book of Romans is the Apostle Paul's letter to the Christians in Rome. Romans is regarded as the ABC's of Christian doctrine. The focus is simple-Man is born into sin. The wages, or penalty, for sin is death. Man, being born into sin is sinful and has sinned. Therefore, man in his fleshly state is worthy of death by cause of sin under God's judgement. God in His love and mercy, sent His Son, Jesus, or Jehoshua (Jahweh's savior) in the Hebrew, as a sacrifice, once and for all, for man's sin. Salvation is appointed unto them that believe on Jehoshua, and confess Him with their mouths. This is required to be saved from God's wrath. God's wrath WILL be poured out at the end of the age which is quickly approaching. We will continue to cover several chapters per day, as it seems as though time is drawing short. Thank you for watching. God bless you.