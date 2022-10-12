Create New Account
Aging and Illness are Not Caused by a Drug Deficiency.
Robert Scott Bell previews the topic of his presentation at the upcoming Red Pill Expo to be held in Salt Lake City on November 12-13, 2022. For more information about the Expo, visit www.redpillexpo.org

This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.

